A Kansas school district is planning to sue the manufacturers, distributors and sellers of vaping products and electronic cigarettes.

The Goddard School Board passed a resolution this week to authorize a Kansas City law firm to file the suit on their behalf.

Goddard Superintendent Justin Henry says the district has wanted to deal with the issue of vaping for the past 18 months.

Henry says it is the district’s responsibility to take a stand on the issue, and their focus is on kids.