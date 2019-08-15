Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

School Bus $top

KSAL StaffAugust 15, 2019

Salina Police are reminding drivers – stiff fines are in your future if you don’t stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that while SPD officers join a nation wide effort to target impaired drivers and look for seat belt violators, they are also stepping up their efforts to ticket school zone violators. Sergeant Rupert says a speeding ticket in a school zone plus court costs will set you back $132.

Not stopping for a school bus with stop signs deployed is a $257 ticket.

Add court costs and you will pay $315 for not being safe around children getting off and on a bus.

Traffic laws mandate that drivers must stop in both directions for a school bus with stop signs deployed. The exception is on a divided road like Belmont where a median divides the lanes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

School Bus $top

Salina Police are reminding drivers - stiff fines are in your future if you don't stop for school bu...

August 15, 2019 Comments

Meth Found on Wanted Felon

Kansas News

August 15, 2019

Robo Vacuums, Headphones Stolen

Kansas News

August 15, 2019

Former Abilene Cowboy Earns KU Foot...

Sports News

August 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

School Bus $top
August 15, 2019Comments
Meth Found on Wanted Felo...
August 15, 2019Comments
Robo Vacuums, Headphones ...
August 15, 2019Comments
Wanted Deputy Leaves Coun...
August 15, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH