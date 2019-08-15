School Bus $top

Salina Police are reminding drivers – stiff fines are in your future if you don’t stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that while SPD officers join a nation wide effort to target impaired drivers and look for seat belt violators, they are also stepping up their efforts to ticket school zone violators. Sergeant Rupert says a speeding ticket in a school zone plus court costs will set you back $132.

Not stopping for a school bus with stop signs deployed is a $257 ticket.

Add court costs and you will pay $315 for not being safe around children getting off and on a bus.

Traffic laws mandate that drivers must stop in both directions for a school bus with stop signs deployed. The exception is on a divided road like Belmont where a median divides the lanes.