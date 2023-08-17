School Bus $top

A reminder to drivers – stiff fines are in your future if you don’t stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.

While local law enforcement join a nation wide effort to target impaired drivers and look for seat belt violators, they are also stepping up their efforts to ticket school zone violators. A speeding ticket in a school zone plus court costs will set you back over $130.

Not stopping for a school bus with stop signs deployed is ticket in excess of $250. Add court costs and you will pay over $300 for not being safe around children getting off and on a bus.

Traffic laws mandate that drivers must stop in both directions for a school bus with stop signs deployed. The exception is on a divided road like Belmont where a median divides the lanes.

