School Bus Accident

A school bus has minor damage after an accident in Salina on Monday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:55 p.m., a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta hit a school bus at the intersection of Lewis Ave. and McAdams Road near Salina Central High School.

A 16-year-old male driving the Volkswagen allegedly ran a stop sign and hit the bus in the rear. The Volkswagen had front-end damage but did not need to be towed. The bus had minor rear damage. The seven passengers on the bus from ages 14 to 17 were unharmed.

The Volkswagen’s driver was cited for a stop sign violation.