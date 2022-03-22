School Board to Host Info and Listening Session

The Salina USD 305 school board is planning a community information and listening session.

According to the district, the information and listening session for Salina residents will offer insights about how boards of education work. The session will take place Tuesday, March 29, from 4:30-5:45 p.m. in the SEC room of the District Office.

Jim Fletcher, board president, and school board members will discuss board functions, responsibilities and scope of authority. Community members will have the opportunity to share what they would like to learn or know about the board of education. There will be time for questions and answers.

Everyone is invited to join this conversation about the Salina Public Schools Board of Education on March 29.

No official board action will take place.