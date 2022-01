The Wichita School Board’s meeting is canceled due to non-compliance with the district’s mask requirement.

Board President Stan Reser suspended yesterday’s meeting without calling the session to order after most people in the room allegedly refused to comply with the mask rule, including the three new board members Diane Albert, Kathy Bond, and Hazel Stabler.

The meeting was supposed to include a ceremonial swearing-in for the new board members, who were previously formally sworn in.