Coming up Thursday on the KSAL Morning News Extra we continue our on-air forum for area candidates.

Join us on Thursday on KSAL for our “Candidate Conversations” as USD 305 School Board candidates join us on the air to inform listeners of their ideas, concerns and solutions for Salina public schools.

Listen to Ann Zimmerman and Paul Gebhardt Jr. on Thursday, November 2, at 8:15am right after the KSAL Morning News with Todd Pittenger.