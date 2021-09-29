Salina, KS

School Board Candidate Harassed

KSAL StaffSeptember 29, 2021

A write-in candidate for the USD 305 School Board recently contacted police about threatening messages she said she received in the mail.

Hollie Henoch tells KSAL News that an anonymous letter may have been sent to intimidate her candidacy.

 

Henoch says she took the letters in stride but having men show up in ski masks at her home after midnight on Saturday was pretty unnerving.

 

 

A police report has been filed and charges of trespassing could be possible if the suspects are identified.

Henoch, a write-in candidate is one of four people vying for one of three seats open on the USD 305 School Board this November.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

