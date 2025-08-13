School Back in Session

Summer vacation is over. Students at USD 305 schools, at USD 306 Southeast of Saline, and at Salina Catholic Schools return to the classroom Wednesday.

Kansas Wesleyan University students head back to class next week on Monday. USD 307 Ell Saline students return next week on Tuesday. The first day of classes at K-State Salina is Monday, August 25th.

Here is the Salina USD 305 schedule:

Elementary Schools

Elementary students, Grades 1-5, will attend a full day on Aug. 13. Regular elementary school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Pre-K and Kindergarten conferences will be held by appointment on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Kindergarten students will attend school on Aug. 15 and Pre-K students will attend school on Aug. 18.

Middle Schools Orientation

Orientation for Lakewood (LMS) and South (SMS) middle schools’ sixth grade students will be Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served. Students will meet teachers, staff, classmates, tour their school building and learn about school culture and expectations.

All middle school students at LMS and SMS, including seventh and eighth graders, will attend Thurs., Aug. 14. Regular middle school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

High Schools Orientation

Orientation for Central (CHS) and South (SHS) high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All high school students at CHS and SHS, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Thurs., Aug. 14. Regular high school hours for the 2025-26 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.