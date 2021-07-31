Scholarships Help KSU Students Study Abroad

A Salina student is among several Kansas State University students studying around the globe with the help of scholarships offered through the Office of International Programs.

According to Kansas State University the scholarships, ranging from $500 to $5,000, have been awarded for summer or fall 2021 education abroad experiences. Destinations include Belize, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Thailand.

The following students have received a scholarship for education abroad; included are the scholarship amount, name and the student’s major and hometown:

From Greater Kansas City: Aidan Nelson, senior in anthropology and English, Leawood, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Ireland; Sofia Adinolfi, senior in horticulture, $500 Veronica Bonebrake International Scholarship and $500 API Affiliated Scholarship for Costa Rica, and Hilda Solano, senior in marketing, $500 ISA Affiliate Scholarship for France, both from Overland Park; and Duc Nguyen, master’s student in architecture, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy, and Victoria Wesp, senior in marketing, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy, both from Shawnee.

From Manhattan: Gabrielle Castaneda, master’s student in architecture, $5,000, Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Caitlin Snyder, junior in animal sciences and industry and pre-veterinary medicine, $500 Vernon Larson Scholarship for Belize; and Destiny Serrano-Quiroz, senior in animal sciences and industry, $500 Corliss Lamont Humanist Community Service Scholarship for Thailand.

Kylie Engel, master’s student in architecture, New Strawn, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Cole Stein, junior in finance, Salina, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Italy; Collin Ritchey, senior in finance, Topeka, $2,500 Mary Lynn Manning Study Abroad Scholarship for Spain; and John Baker, sophomore in pre-professional business administration, $1,000 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award and $500 ISA Affiliate Scholarship for South Korea, and Paige Hallacy, senior in modern languages and accounting, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for France and $500 ISA Affiliate Scholarship, both from Wichita.

From out of state:

Luci Reich, senior in animal sciences and industry, Mount Sterling, Illinois, $500 Doris Hays Fenton Memorial Scholarship for Belize; Timothy Ahn, master’s student in architecture, Kansas City, Missouri, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Thomas Putnam, master’s student in architecture, St. Louis, Missouri, $ 5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; Abigail O’Connor, master’s student in interior architecture and industrial design, Columbia, Missouri, $500 Duane and Shirley Acker International Scholar Award for Denmark; Jacob Bandy, senior in architecture, Bellevue, Nebraska, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Italy; and Brett Lafleur, senior in interior design, Omaha, Nebraska, $5,000 Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship for Denmark.