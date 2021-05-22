Scholarship to Honor Former Debate Coach

Kansas Wesleyan University will honor former Debate and Forensics coach Gary Harmon by christening a scholarship competition in his honor. Harmon retired earlier this month following a distinguished career leading KWU Debate and Forensics, and this competition will focus on students entering that discipline.

“Gary Harmon established a fantastic legacy at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “He had numerous All-Americans and national champions on his resume and built a top-notch program. We are thankful for everything that he did for KWU, and are glad to have the opportunity to honor him with this scholarship competition.”

According to the school, a date for the first Gary Harmon Scholarship Competition will be announced on KWU.edu when finalized. Multiple awards will be presented, with the top recipient receiving 75% off tuition.

_ _ _

KWU Photo