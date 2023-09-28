Scholarship Gala Tickets on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for one of Kansas Wesleyan’s marquee events, the biennial Scholarship Gala. The formal event will be held in the Student Activities Center on Saturday, April 20, and all funds raised go to support student scholarships.

According to KWU, this will be the university’s second Scholarship Gala, following the 2022 event that raised more than $440,000. Those efforts have helped KWU’s endowed scholarships – scholarships fueled by outside support – increase by nearly 25 percent since 2019.

“Endowed scholarships are a critical element of student support,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Being able to provide this additional financial aid is an important part of how we ensure the accessibility of a Kansas Wesleyan education. The Scholarship Gala is our primary vehicle for doing this. It’s one of the most important events of the year!”

Tickets may be purchased at www.kwu.edu/gala2024, with individual seats selling for $125 apiece. Tables and sponsorships are also available.

“There’s a lot of excitement on campus about the 2024 Gala,” said Oliver. “To hold an event like this, which is so important to student success, on our campus is a great opportunity. It’s important for members of the KWU family to see what their support allows for, and we’re pleased to be able to share that.”