Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 75 °

Scholarship Competition to Honor Professors

Todd PittengerJune 10, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to honor longtime professors Barbara Marshall (Fine Arts) and Dr. Dorothy Hanna (Chemistry) with a special scholarship competition.

According to the school, the first version of the event will be held this fall and will focus on students entering either Fine Arts or the sciences.

“Prof. Marshall and Dr. Hanna are KWU institutions unto themselves,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “They have touched the lives of countless students, mentored young faculty members and built wonderful relationships in the community. We are greatly appreciative of their service and glad to honor them with this event.”

A date for the first Barbara Marshall and Dr. Dorothy Hanna Scholarship Competition will be announced  when finalized. Multiple awards in both sections, Fine Arts and the sciences, will be presented with the top recipient in each receiving 75% off tuition.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Scholarship Competition to Honor Pr...

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to honor longtime professors Barbara Marshall (Fine Arts) and...

June 10, 2021 Comments

Salina Tech Spring Honor Roll

Kansas News

June 10, 2021

Automated Waste Service to Begin

Top News

June 10, 2021

Engine Fire Destroys Pickup

Kansas News

June 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scholarship Competition t...
June 10, 2021Comments
Salina Tech Spring Honor ...
June 10, 2021Comments
Engine Fire Destroys Pick...
June 10, 2021Comments
Stalled SUV Ignites Road ...
June 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices