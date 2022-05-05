Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

The deadline to apply for a scholarship that focuses on those who have disabilities has been extended.

Occording to OCCK, the deadline for applications for its More Than You Think Scholarship has been extended to June 15th, 2022.

The More Than You Think Scholarship was established in 2021 as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK, as a long-term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

The More Than You Think Scholarship recognizes and honors students in north central Kansas from Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, or Dickinson Counties, who have any type of disability and are looking to further their education by enrolling in some type of post-secondary learning opportunity (college, university, community college, vocational school, cosmetology school, etc.) Any type of credentialed program will be considered.

To apply, applicants must complete the Scholarship Application, and include two letters of reference. Applications are due June 15th, 2022. Multiple winners may be selected in amounts up to $500 each.

The scholarship application may be found online at https://occk.com/scholarships/, or by contacting Janae Cramer at [email protected] or 785.827.9383.