Scholarship Application Deadline Approaching

The deadline to apply for OCCK’s “More Than You Think Scholarship” is approaching.

This scholarship was established in 2021 as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of OCCK, as a long term reminder of the good work that past generations have done, and that future generations will do, in working with people with disabilities in north central Kansas.

The “More Than You Think Scholarship” is designed to recognize and support students with disabilities who are looking to continue their education beyond high school.

Eligible applicants must:

Reside in one of the following Kansas counties: Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, or Dickinson

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Meet the definition of disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Scholarship recipients may use the funds toward any credentialed post-secondary program, including college, university, community college, vocational training, or cosmetology school. Multiple winners may be selected, and awards of up to $1,250 each will be made directly to the educational institution.

To apply, students must submit:

A completed application (available online at https://occk.com/scholarships/)

Two letters of reference

Deadline to apply is June 13th.