Schneider Announces Coaching Staff Additions

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced two new assistant coaches for the women’s basketball program with the promotion of Brock McGinnis and hiring of Marqu’es Webb.

McGinnis and Webb join Morgan Paige and Karyla Middlebrook as assistants under Schneider, who led Kansas to a 25-11 record and the 2023 WNIT Championship last season. The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and KU has reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Kansas returns four starters from 2022-23, including All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin.

“Brock has been a tremendous asset to our program and has contributed significantly to the progress we’ve made in his time here,” said Schneider. “He has a terrific basketball mind and is a proven relationship builder. Brock will work with our post players and will continue to be heavily involved in game planning and scouting of opponents. We are excited to have him on the court as an assistant coach and on the road as a recruiter and talent evaluator.”

McGinnis has been on staff at KU for four seasons, serving as the Director of Player Development since 2019. He has assisted as Kansas reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons, including winning the 2023 WNIT Championship. The Jayhawks finished 25-11 in 2022-23, marking the sixth time in program history that KU won at least 25 games in a season, and the first time since 1996-97.

Kansas was led by one of the most improved players in the country last season as Taiyanna Jackson became the first Jayhawk in more than 40 years to average a double-double. She was named a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after breaking the single-season school record in blocked shots for the second-straight season.

The Jayhawks have now won at least 20 games in consecutive seasons after going 21-10 in 2021-22, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The 21 victories marked a win increase of 14 from 2020-21, which is the largest single-season win improvement in program history.

“First off, I want to thank Brandon for the opportunity to continue working alongside him in an elevated role with Kansas Women’s Basketball,” McGinnis said. “My next thank you goes out to my wife, Megan for her continued support in this basketball journey. To all former, current, and future Jayhawks, I am excited to continue working to make you all proud to call KU home. Rock Chalk!”

“We are extremely excited to add Marqu’es to our staff as an assistant,” Schneider said. “Her ability to recruit and develop players is already well established early in her coaching career. Her positive vibe and personality is on our players will connect with immediately. Marqu’es will assist in the skill development of our front line and play a major role in our recruiting efforts. She will also coordinate opponent scouting.”

Webb comes to Lawrence after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Mercer. In her first season, Webb helped Mercer to a 23-7 record and the 2022 Southern Conference Championship. The Bears won the regular season and tournament crowns, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in school history. Webb worked primarily with the Bears’ post players and coached nine players who earned All-SoCon honors, including two Defensive Players of the Year.

Prior to Mercer, Webb spent two seasons on staff at her alma mater Vanderbilt, working as an assistant coach during the 2020-21 season after serving as the director of player development the year prior. She returned to Vandy after playing two years professionally overseas in the Czech Republic for BK Zabiny Brno.

As a student-athlete Webb played in 119 games for Vanderbilt from 2013-17, making 80 starts. She scored 875 points and pulled down 703 rebounds in her career and was a member of an NCAA Tournament team as a freshman. Webb was elected to the SEC’s Women’s Basketball Leadership Council chair and was named the team’s Passion Player of the Year as a senior.

“I am beyond honored to be joining such a prestigious program with so much history,” Webb said. “Kansas is all about basketball and I am excited to be a part of something so special. Brandon has done an amazing job with this program, and I look forward to helping continue exactly that. Rock Chalk!”