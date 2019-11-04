Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 30 °

Schmidt and Estes Earn KCAC Volleyball Weekly Honors

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 4, 2019

Kansas Wesleyan’s Maddy Schmidt (SR/Bennington, Kan.) and Kendyl Estes (SR/Shafter, Calif.) have been named as the KCAC Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their efforts in three matches for the Coyotes last week.

KWU picked up wins over Bethel, Ottawa and Haskell last week in extended the team’s winning streak to six matches. The victory over Ottawa ended a nine-match losing streak to the Braves.

Senior Maddy Schmidt had a great week for the Coyotes. She had 15 kills against Bethel and added 11 against Ottawa, then had eight against Haskell as the Coyotes went 3-0 on the week. She averaged 2.83 kills while hitting .315 on the week and also averaged .75 blocks on the week, with seven against Bethel. She has been huge for the Coyotes as KWU is on a 6-match winning streak.

Kendyl Estes, who is an outside hitter for the Coyotes had a great week on the defensive side. She averaged 4.33 digs per set on the week for the Coyotes helping KWU win three matches and extend the winning streak to six matches. She also passed at 98.2 percent. She also averaged 2.5 kills per set and had six service aces and a couple blocks. Her 17 kills against Ottawa were huge and she had 18 digs against the Braves helping KWU end a 9-match losing streak to the Braves.

The Coyotes have two matches remaining in the regular season. KWU hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the final home match of the season. The Coyotes then travel to Sterling on Saturday. The KCAC tournament is November 15 and 16 in Hutchinson.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Poe-Evans Earns KCAC Football Offensive Playe...

November 4, 2019 8:41 pm

No. 3 KWU Blows by McPherson, 48-14

November 2, 2019 7:51 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/28

October 29, 2019 8:33 am

No. 2 Coyotes Survive Challenge from Avila 48...

October 27, 2019 8:45 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Poe-Evans Earns KCAC Football Offen...

Kansas Wesleyan's Trenton Poe-Evans (SR/Needles, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Football Offensi...

November 4, 2019 Comments

Schmidt and Estes Earn KCAC Volleyb...

Sports News

November 4, 2019

17K Zero-Turn Mower Stolen

Kansas News

November 4, 2019

Salina Police Log 11-4-19

Kansas News

November 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

17K Zero-Turn Mower Stole...
November 4, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 11-4-19
November 4, 2019Comments
9mm Gun Fired at Party
November 4, 2019Comments
Injury Crash Near Solomon
November 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH