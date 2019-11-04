Schmidt and Estes Earn KCAC Volleyball Weekly Honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Maddy Schmidt (SR/Bennington, Kan.) and Kendyl Estes (SR/Shafter, Calif.) have been named as the KCAC Attacker and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their efforts in three matches for the Coyotes last week.

KWU picked up wins over Bethel, Ottawa and Haskell last week in extended the team’s winning streak to six matches. The victory over Ottawa ended a nine-match losing streak to the Braves.

Senior Maddy Schmidt had a great week for the Coyotes. She had 15 kills against Bethel and added 11 against Ottawa, then had eight against Haskell as the Coyotes went 3-0 on the week. She averaged 2.83 kills while hitting .315 on the week and also averaged .75 blocks on the week, with seven against Bethel. She has been huge for the Coyotes as KWU is on a 6-match winning streak.

Kendyl Estes, who is an outside hitter for the Coyotes had a great week on the defensive side. She averaged 4.33 digs per set on the week for the Coyotes helping KWU win three matches and extend the winning streak to six matches. She also passed at 98.2 percent. She also averaged 2.5 kills per set and had six service aces and a couple blocks. Her 17 kills against Ottawa were huge and she had 18 digs against the Braves helping KWU end a 9-match losing streak to the Braves.

The Coyotes have two matches remaining in the regular season. KWU hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the final home match of the season. The Coyotes then travel to Sterling on Saturday. The KCAC tournament is November 15 and 16 in Hutchinson.