Schilling and Ninth Accident Causes A Few Injuries

KSAL StaffApril 4, 2022

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at popular intersection in Salina.

A 56-year-old Salina man and 80-year-old female passenger were transported by EMS to the hospital after their 2017 Dodge Journey was struck.

The accident happened at 3:20 p.m. the the intersection of Schilling and Ninth, when a Ford F150 pickup truck tried to make left turn onto Ninth. The truck had a blinking yellow arrow but failed to yield for the oncoming Dodge vehicle. The two collided.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The 65-year-old woman from Arkansas driving the truck was cited for failing to yield.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

