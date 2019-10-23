Scheme Targets Several Electronics

Three subjects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the Salina Target.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the subjects entered Target at 2939 Market in Salina at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The subjects were two black females and one black male. They asked an associate at the store to open the locked case holding the Apple products. While the case was open, the male grabbed an iPad and placed it in the shopping cart. The subjects also took two watches and a pair of Apple Airpods all to the cash register.

As the cashier was scanning the electronics, one of the females distracted the associate by placing a large amount of other items on the counter. While the cashier was distracted, the other female grabbed the items that had been placed in the Target sack and exited the store with the male subject. The first female continued to distract the cashier before ultimately leaving the items at the counter and leaving the store.

All three got in to a white passenger car. Police describe one of the individuals as a black female in her mid 20s-early 30s. She was dressed in all beige including a beige beanie on her head. The second black female is described to be in her 40s. She was wearing a red scarf on her head, black shirt and blue floral pants. The black male is an unknown age. He was wearing a camo shirt, black pants and a gray hat. Police have video surveillance images of the suspects from the store.

Total loss is $2,200. SPD has learned that the trio possibly ran a similar rouse in Wichita earlier on Monday and are working with authorities to identify the suspects.