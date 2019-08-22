Salina Reads Events Announced

The Salina Public Library, in partnership with Smoky Hill Museum, has several events planned in conjunction with 2019’s Salina Reads.

Salina Reads is a community-wide read. An interview rebroadcast, presentations and a community tour are set to compliment this year’s book selection — “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann.

According to the library, “Killers of the Flower Moon” investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Okla., in the early 1920s. In 2018, Oklahoma State University conducted an interview with Grann; Kathryn Red Corn, a member of the Osage Minerals Council; and Margie Burkhart and Marvin Stepson Jr., both descendants of families affected by the murders. The library will rebroadcast the interview at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Prescott Room. Discussion will follow.

Dr. Andrea Hunter, a member of the Osage Nation and director and tribal historic preservation officer for the Osage Nation, will give a presentation on Osage History at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron. Later that week, Matt Jarvis, a photojournalist at Osage Nation, will present information on how the Osage and other tribes have been depicted in literature. The presentation will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in the library’s Prescott Room.

A unique tour of Salina focusing on historical Native American sites will be offered Oct. 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn what happened at Indian Rock Park, how town founders interacted with native people and more. Participants must register for the date they would like to attend. Registration opens on Sept. 1 and can be made by calling the library at (785) 825-4624 or by going to the online calendar at www.salinapubliclibrary.org.

The October meeting of the library’s Monday Night Book Discussion will focus on “Killers of the Flower Moon.” This conversational group will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Technology Center Conference Room. The library will also have book discussion questions available that book groups, friends and family or coworkers can use to help organize their own discussions of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Salina Reads is an annual community-wide read that takes place in September and October. This will be the seventh year for the program. The community is encouraged to read the selected book, start conversations and attend programs. For more information on Salina Reads, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/salinareads, contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.