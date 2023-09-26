Schedule Finalized for Defending Big 12 Champion Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will appear on ESPN Big Monday three times and 12 of KU’s 18 league contests will appear on ESPN or ESPN2 as the Big 12 announced its conference schedule for 2023-24 on Tuesday. The Big 12 also announced that CBS will air two KU league games this season, one at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 6, against TCU and the other at Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The team’s Jan. 6 contest against TCU will serve as the conference opener for both teams. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for a Jan. 10 matchup against new conference member UCF at the Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The two-time defending Big 12 champion Jayhawks will make their first appearance on Big Monday Jan. 22, hosting Cincinnati at Allen Fieldhouse for the first Big 12 Conference matchup between the two teams. KU will then travel to Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 5 and conclude its Big Monday slate at Texas Tech on Feb. 12.

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas has appeared on more ESPN Big Monday contests than any other conference school. KU is 78-22 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (47-1 at home and 31-21 on the road), including 59-16 under head coach Bill Self (36-0 at home and 23-16 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 40-consecutive Big Monday games hosted at Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU is 23-4 in its last 27 ESPN Big Monday contests.

Kansas released its nonconference schedule on June 5, featuring an Allen Fieldhouse matchup against the reigning national champions, Connecticut, as well contests against Missouri, Yale, Eastern Illinois, Kansas City, North Carolina Central and Manhattan. The Connecticut game, slated for Dec. 1, is part of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. The home contest against Missouri is part of the Border Showdown, set for Dec. 9. KU will face Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14, and participate in the eight-team field at the Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Beginning with its home exhibition contest against Fort Hays State on Nov. 1, 10 Kansas games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, including four in conference play. Television and tip times for two non-conference games, Dec. 16 at Indiana and Dec. 30 versus Wichita State in Kansas City, Missouri, have not been announced.

KU will officially tip off the 2023-24 season with the 39th annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 6, in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won the 2023 Big 12 regular-season title, its second straight and 21st in the 27-year history of the league.

Kansas is coming off a 28-8 season in which it won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-5 league record. It was KU’s NCAA-record 64th conference regular-season title and 17th under head coach Bill Self in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Kansas finished runner-up in the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, advancing to its NCAA-record 33rd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, a streak that started in 1990.

Kansas Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Schedule (Home games in ALL CAPS; all times Central; *Big 12 contest)

Oct. 6 (Fri.) – Late Night in the Phog, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sun.) – at Illinois (Exhibition), 5 p.m., Big Ten Network

Nov. 1 (Wed.) – FORT HAYS STATE (EXHIBITION), 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 6 (Mon.) – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 10 (Fri.) – MANHATTAN COLLEGE, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 14 (Tues.) – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic, Chicago), time TBD, ESPN

Nov. 20 (Mon.) – vs. Chaminade (Maui Invitational, Honolulu), 8 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 (Tues.) – vs. Marquette/UCLA (Maui Invitational, Honolulu), 4 p.m./9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Nov. 22 (Wed.) – vs. Gonzaga/Purdue/Syracuse/Tennessee (Maui Invitational, Honolulu), time TBD, ESPN Family

Nov. 28 (Tues.) – EASTERN ILLINOIS, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 1 (Fri.) – CONNECTICUT (Big EAST-Big 12 Battle), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 5 (Tues.) – KANSAS CITY, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 9 (Sat.) – MISSOURI, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 16 (Sat.) – at Indiana, time TBD, TV TBD

Dec. 22 (Fri.) – YALE, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dec. 30 (Sat.) – vs. Wichita State (Kansas City, Mo.), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 6 (Sat.) – TCU*, 1 p.m., CBS

Jan. 10 (Wed.) – at UCF*, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 13 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA*, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 16 (Tues.) – at Oklahoma State*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 20 (Sat.) – at West Virginia*, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Jan. 22 (Mon.) – CINCINNATI*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 27 (Sat.) – at Iowa State*, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Jan. 30 (Tues.) – OKLAHOMA STATE*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 3 (Sat.) – HOUSTON*, 3 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 5 (Mon.) – at Kansas State*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 10 (Sat.) – BAYLOR*, 5 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 12 (Mon.) – at Texas Tech*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 17 (Sat.) – at Oklahoma*, 3 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 24 (Sat.) – TEXAS*, 5 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 27 (Tues.) – BYU*, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+

March 2 (Sat.) – at Baylor*, 11 a.m., ESPN

March 5 (Tues.) – KANSAS STATE*, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 9 (Sat.) – at Houston*, 3 p.m., ESPN

March 12-16 – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)

March 17 – NCAA Tournament Selection Show