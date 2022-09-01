Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash

A woman from Scandia was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on a Cloud County Highway Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Valerie Hamilton of Scandia was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado headed north on US 81 Highway in the left. She was struck from behind by a 2020 Honda Civic driven by 30-year-old Haley Johnson-Collins from Huntington, Indiana.

The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest in the southbound lane. The Honda came to a stop in the median.

Hamilton was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures. No one in the Honda was hurt.

The crash happened at 8:18 Wednesday afternoon on US 81 Highway a mile north of Concordia.