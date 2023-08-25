Scammers Targeting College Parents

Campus police are warning of a new phone scam targeting the parents of University of Kansas students.

Department sources say the caller informs the recipient that their student has been arrested and that money needs to be sent before the student can be released from custody.

The scammers reportedly sometimes use the names of actual KUPD officers when identifying themselves. The scammer may also be able to disguise his or her phone number to make it seem like it’s coming from the police department. And the scammer may have information about the student from the student’s own social media accounts in an effort to make the call sound legitimate.

Investigators say the callers must make payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid debit cards. Officials say if you get one of these calls, hang up and call KUPD.

Similar scams have been reported at other college campuses.