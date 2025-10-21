Scammers Promise to Help with Immigration Status

Scammers are using fear and emails to prey on area Hispanics.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that three individuals contacted authorities on Monday after being bilked out of nearly $10,000. Police say the two women and one man were contacted via email by so called “Immigration Lawyers.”

The scammers convinced the trio to send cash through a Zelle money link to help with their immigration status. Each of the women lost $2,180 while the man sent over $5,500 to the thieves. Police are concerned others may fall prey and remain silent.

Lt. Zeigler said, “They should never fear reporting being the victim of a crime.”

“The Salina Police Department, we don’t deport people. We’re not making any reports to ICE regarding this,” he said. “These individuals are our community members and they’re victims of a crime.”