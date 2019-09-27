Scammed on Facebook

Police are investigating a fraud case after a Salina man was scammed out of $2,500.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 43-year-old man was contacted through Facebook Messenger about a long term job opportunity to clean a house for $500 a week.

Police say the scammer convinced the victim to deposit a check made out to him for $2,590 into his account, keep $590 for himself and send $2,000 onto an art foundation.

The victim was contacted by his bank this week and learned the check was a fake.