Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 63 °

Sheriff Warns of Scam

KSAL StaffMay 9, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a man posing as a deputy over the phone.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, over the past few days his agency has received several reports of citizens receiving calls asking for personal identification. The caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office.

It seems the scammer is targeting individuals that they know have some ties to the criminal justice system. The caller is requesting that they pay by various means and threatens to arrest them should they not pay.

Soldan says The Sheriff’s Office does not make calls requesting personal information, nor do they receive payments on prepaid cards.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Sheriff Warns of Scam

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a man posing as a deputy over the phone...

May 9, 2018 Comments

“Mighty Mortimer” Livin...

Top News

May 9, 2018

Kansas Selected for UAS Integration...

Kansas News

May 9, 2018

Fort Riley Celebrates Solar Initiat...

Kansas News

May 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Selected for UAS I...
May 9, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Celebrates Sol...
May 9, 2018Comments
Salina May Food Distribut...
May 9, 2018Comments
Iran Decision Could Spike...
May 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH