Sheriff Warns of Scam

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a man posing as a deputy over the phone.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, over the past few days his agency has received several reports of citizens receiving calls asking for personal identification. The caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office.

It seems the scammer is targeting individuals that they know have some ties to the criminal justice system. The caller is requesting that they pay by various means and threatens to arrest them should they not pay.

Soldan says The Sheriff’s Office does not make calls requesting personal information, nor do they receive payments on prepaid cards.