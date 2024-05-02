Mentally Handicapped Salinan arrested at ResCare Facility in salina for false alarm and alleged threat.

An arrest was made of a Salinan living at the ResCare Facility in response to a false fire alarm and potential death threat.

Yesterday evening around 7:27 pm, authorities responded to a criminal threat call at the ResCare multi-unit home for the mentally handicapped on the 1200 block of North 4th Street.

According to Lieutenant Tonniges, 43-year-old Christopher Fortner allegedly pulled a fire alarm after being denied access to use an employee’s phone then threatened their life in the process.

When authorities arrived, Fortner was taken into custody for criminal threat and giving a false alarm, while acknowledging Fortner’s mental handicap.