Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 73 °

Scam Costs Saline County Man Thousands

KSAL StaffJune 24, 2021

A Saline County man is bilked out of thousands of dollars in cash after falling victim to a phone scam.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 59-year-old man who lives in the northwest part of the county was contacted by a man over the phone who claimed to be the chief counsel of the Social Security office.

The scammer told the victim his Social Security card had been found in a wrecked car in Texas with blood stains inside the vehicle – and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. The scammer convinced the man to avoid jail time, he could purchase $6,200 in gift cards and give him the code numbers.

The victim told investigators he stayed on the phone with the criminal as he visited Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target to buy the cards and pass him the numbers.

After contemplating the situation, the victim called the man to see if he could get his money back, the scammer said he could start the refund process with a $1,000 pre-payment.

The man hung up and called the Saline County Sheriff’s Office instead.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Moped Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a stolen moped. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that ...

June 24, 2021 Comments

Splash Park Illnesses Confirmed

Kansas News

June 24, 2021

Scam Costs Saline County Man Thousa...

Kansas News

June 24, 2021

O’Neal Agrees to 4-Year Exten...

Sports News

June 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Moped Stolen
June 24, 2021Comments
Splash Park Illnesses Con...
June 24, 2021Comments
Scam Costs Saline County ...
June 24, 2021Comments
Kansan Catches World Reco...
June 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices