Scam Call Nets Criminal over $1,600

An employee at a Salina restaurant was scammed by a caller claiming to be from their corporate office.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a staff member at Taco Bell on West Crawford received a phone call regarding a financial discrepancy at the store.

The scammer convinced the employee that they were from the parent company and instructed them to go to a convenience store and convert over $1,600 in the restaurant’s cash into bit coin.

Police say the transaction cost the store $1,618.

The investigation is ongoing.