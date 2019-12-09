Scam Alert

Salina Police are investigating a couple of non-related scams after two women were hoodwinked out of cash last week.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a 64-year-old Salina woman was convinced by a person over the phone they were affiliated with Publishers Clearing House and to collect her prize she would need to give them a $50 gift card. She became suspicious after handing one to a person who drove up to her residence.

Police say the thief called back on the phone for more gift cards – but hung up when they learned the victim was talking to the police.

In another incident, police report a 67-year-old Salina woman was contacted over the internet by a thief pretending to be a Microsoft employee. The woman was convinced her computer had a virus and called the scammer’s number for help.

She contacted authorities after giving the thief $2,000 in gift cards to pay to have it fixed.