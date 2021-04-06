Sayyalinh named KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week.

It was a little different week for the Coyote golf team. KWU did not play a traditional tournament this week, but instead did a dual with Concordia (Neb.) on Monday and Tuesday at Salina Country Club.

Kristen Sayyalinh led the qualifying round on Monday with an 81, two shots better than the rest of the field. In match play on Tuesday, she matched up with Concordia’s Mia Martin and won the match play even 2 & 1 and helped KWU win the match play event 5-1.

KWU plays next week in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, hosted by Oklahoma City University next Monday and Tuesday at Lincoln Park in Oklahoma City.