Sayyalinh named KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 6, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by sports information directors within the Kansas Conference.

It was a little different week for the Coyote golf team. KWU did not play a traditional tournament this week, but instead did a dual with Concordia (Neb.) on Monday and Tuesday at Salina Country Club.

Kristen Sayyalinh led the qualifying round on Monday with an 81, two shots better than the rest of the field. In match play on Tuesday, she matched up with Concordia’s Mia Martin and won the match play even 2 & 1 and helped KWU win the match play event 5-1.

KWU plays next week in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, hosted by Oklahoma City University next Monday and Tuesday at Lincoln Park in Oklahoma City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Kansas Wesleyan's Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Women's Golfer ...

