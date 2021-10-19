Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 58 °

SAYYALINH EARNS KCAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK HONOR

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 19, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Golf Golfer of the Week as selected by conference sports information directors for her efforts last week.

 

Sayyalinh led the Coyotes to an 88-shot win in the Tabor Fall Invitational held last Monday and Tuesday at Sand Creek Station in Newton. Sayyalinh won the individual title in the tournament carding the low round of the day both days with a 73 in the first round and a 79 in the second.

 

She won the tournament by six shots with a final score of 152.

 

The Coyotes will close out the fall portion of the season next week at the Benedictine-Mesa Invitational at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

MAIN NAMED KCAC FOOTBALL SPECIAL TE...

Kansas Wesleyan's Aaron Main (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) has been named as the KCAC Football Special Teams P...

October 19, 2021 Comments

SAYYALINH EARNS KCAC WOMEN’S ...

Sports News

October 19, 2021

HARDACRE AND DECKINGER EARN KCAC VO...

Sports News

October 19, 2021

Seventh #FarmFoodTour Connects Infl...

Farming News

October 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

School Bus Accident
October 19, 2021Comments
KSAL Candidate Forum: USD...
October 19, 2021Comments
Dozens Rally against Mand...
October 19, 2021Comments
36 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
October 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices