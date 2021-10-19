SAYYALINH EARNS KCAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK HONOR

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Golf Golfer of the Week as selected by conference sports information directors for her efforts last week.

Sayyalinh led the Coyotes to an 88-shot win in the Tabor Fall Invitational held last Monday and Tuesday at Sand Creek Station in Newton. Sayyalinh won the individual title in the tournament carding the low round of the day both days with a 73 in the first round and a 79 in the second.

She won the tournament by six shots with a final score of 152.

The Coyotes will close out the fall portion of the season next week at the Benedictine-Mesa Invitational at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.