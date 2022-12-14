Salina, KS

Sawyers tallies 1,000th point in Trojan win over Abilene, Ladies earn sweep

Jackson SchneiderDecember 14, 2022

The Southeast of Saline Trojans maintained their #1 ranking in Class 3A on Tuesday, as the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released its latest poll. Off to a 3-0 start, the Trojans looked to have their hands full, facing the #7 ranked team in Class 4A, the Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday night.

Senior Eli Sawyers made sure the Trojans record stayed unbeaten, scoring 29 points on the night, leading Southeast to a 77-59 victory.

Sawyers became just the fourth Trojan ever to tally 1,000 career points in the win, joining his current Head Coach Bryson Flax on that short list.

Southeast’s win moved them to 4-0 on the season on the boys side.

The Lady Trojans continued their great start to the year as well, defeating Abilene 49-30.

Reagan Goetz, who finished with 18 points, lead all scorers in the game, aiding another strong win for the Trojans, who moved up to #5 in the Class 3A girls rankings on Tuesday.

Southeast of Saline will head to Hillsboro on Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

