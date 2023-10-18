Last weekend beer was the main attraction in downtown Salina. This weekend it’s wine. The “SaWINEa Wine Walk” is Saturday.

According to event organizer Salina Downtown Inc., SaWINEa features local Kansas wineries and breweries. From 4:00 to 8:00 you can explore the many flavors of five Kansas wineries, and three local breweries, as you experience the friendly ambiance downtown boutiques and shops have to offer.

The Blades will perform in Campbell Plaza.

“I am elated to be able to continue to give new life to this event for Salina Downtown. We are committed to creating and bringing unique, engaging, and fun programming to Downtown Salina!”

says April Rickman, Event Planner.

There are two levels of ticket. VIP tickets are $60 and come with a commemorative stainless steel wine tumbler, a souvenir wine cork stopper, a bottle opener, early entry to the walk, as well as other perks including a VIP only happy hour at Prickly Pear with a complementary drink and a special drink at The Cellar Wine & Whiskey Bar.

General Admission tickets are $35 and come with a wine tasting cup.

Each participant will plan their downtown adventure, stopping at participating downtown businesses while tasting a “sampling” of Kansas wines and brews. There will also be mocktail and snack stops posted along the route to cleanse your palate.

Limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are sold online at https://www.salinadowntown.org/events-info.