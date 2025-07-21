Saving Your Grass: Water or Allow Dormancy?

When it’s this hot – how do you save your garden and grass?

Salina is caught in the jaws of a heat wave that is forecast to hang on with an extreme heat warning through Wednesday, followed by more triple digit temperatures for the weekend.

K-State Extension agent Jason Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at taking care of gardens, landscaping and grass during the extreme heat.

Graves says to keep landscaping plants cooler, add mulch around the base and water deep and infrequently.