Saving Your Grass: Water or Allow Dormancy?

By Jeff Garretson July 21, 2025

When it’s this hot – how do you save your garden and grass?

Salina is caught in the jaws of a heat wave that is forecast to hang on with an extreme heat warning through Wednesday, followed by more triple digit temperatures for the weekend.

K-State Extension agent Jason Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at taking care of gardens, landscaping and grass during the extreme heat.

 

 

Graves says to keep landscaping plants cooler, add mulch around the base and water deep and infrequently.

 

Central Kansas Extension Agent Jason Graves