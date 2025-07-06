Save the Date For Mistletoe Melodies

The middle of summer is the perfect time to get ready for a cool Christmas tradition. The Salina Area United Way has officially announced their 5th annual Christmas Event coming up in December: “Mistletoe Melodies Ugly Sweater Edition Featuring HiFi Dueling Pianos”.

The fund raising event will take place Friday, December 19th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

This year’s event features crowd-favorite HiFi Dueling Pianos, plus:

Dinner & drink ticket(s) included

Live & silent auctions

Whiskey pull

Holiday cheer for a great cause

New this year are premium tables. Receive early access at 5:30 PM and special entrance access!

Here is the cost for tickets and tables:

Premium Table of 8 – $675 (2 drink tickets per person + early access)

Standard Table of 8 – $550 (1 drink ticket per person)

Individual Ticket – $75

Hosting a Big Group?

Take advantage of limited-time discount on multiple tables.

Whether you’re planning your company holiday party or gathering friends for a festive night out, they’ve got you covered.

Proceeds benefit Salina Area United Way’s programs and community initiatives.

_ _ _

Have questions or want to sponsor? Contact 785-827-1312 or [email protected]