Save the Date For Mistletoe Melodies

The middle of summer is the perfect time to get ready for a cool Christmas tradition. The Salina Area United Way has officially announced their 5th annual Christmas Event coming up in December: “Mistletoe Melodies Ugly Sweater Edition Featuring HiFi Dueling Pianos”.
The fund raising event will take place Friday, December 19th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
This year’s event features crowd-favorite HiFi Dueling Pianos, plus:
- Dinner & drink ticket(s) included
- Live & silent auctions
- Whiskey pull
- Holiday cheer for a great cause
New this year are premium tables. Receive early access at 5:30 PM and special entrance access!
Here is the cost for tickets and tables:
- Premium Table of 8 – $675 (2 drink tickets per person + early access)
- Standard Table of 8 – $550 (1 drink ticket per person)
- Individual Ticket – $75
Hosting a Big Group?
Take advantage of limited-time discount on multiple tables.
Whether you’re planning your company holiday party or gathering friends for a festive night out, they’ve got you covered.
Proceeds benefit Salina Area United Way’s programs and community initiatives.
Have questions or want to sponsor? Contact 785-827-1312 or [email protected]