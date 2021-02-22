Saturday’s Power Outage Causes Injury Accident

Saturday afternoon’s power outage, that effected much of Salina, caused an accident that left a Salina woman with minor injury.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened at the intersection of E. Crawford St. and S. Front St. at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The power had gone out in that part of the town which caused the intersection’s stop light to be inactive.

A 2010 Chevy Malibu, driven by 56-year-old Tammy Jones, Salina, stopped at the intersection, facing south. She did not see any vehicles approaching from the east and attempted to go through the intersection. Her vehicle was then struck by an eastbound 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Larry Hackney, Salina.

Jones suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Hackney was uninjured.

Both vehicles suffered damage and were towed from the scene.

Forrester says that due to the traffic light not working, neither driver has been cited.