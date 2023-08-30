Saturday’s football kickoff between KWU/Bethany changed to 10 a.m. to avoid excessive heat

In an effort to avoid issues with Saturday’s weather forecast, officials at Kansas Wesleyan University have changed the game time for football’s contest with Bethany College. The game will now kick off at 10 a.m. at Gene Bissell Field at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

“Looking at the weather forecast, keeping the health and safety of all the involved student-athletes in mind, and consulting with our athletic training staff, we made the decision to move the game to the morning,” said Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Director Miguel Paredes.

KWU fans that are unable to make the rescheduled time and have reserved premium tailgate parking spots can contact the Athletics Office ([email protected] or 785-833-4400) to request a refund of the ticket. The request must be made before 12 p.m. Thursday.

Any spectator that has purchased tickets online that cannot attend Saturday’s game due to the time change can also request a request a refund by contacting the Athletics Office ([email protected] or 785-833-4400). This request must be made by 12 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s game will be the 113th meeting in the series between the teams separated by just 15 miles.