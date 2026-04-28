Saturday Unwrap Party Planned

Out with the old, in with the new. SculptureTour Salina will unveil the new 2026 exhibit during the UNwrap Party this coming Saturday, May 2nd.

According to Visit Salina, the 24 new sculptures will be simultaneously unwrapped at precisely 11:00 am. Everyone is encouraged to bring family and friends and come downtown for the big reveal.

Everyone is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice. Pick up a Walking Tour/Ballot from:

One of the silver boxes at the mid-block pedestrian crossings on Santa Fe

One of many of the downtown merchants

You can vote for your favorite piece and return your ballot to one of the silver boxes.

Can’t decide just yet? You have some time to mull it over. Each year, the People’s Choice Award is determined by viewers who complete and submit a ballot through December 31.

Voting is fun for all ages, with special promotions and contests for voters throughout the year.