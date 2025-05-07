Saturday “Spring Repair Cafe”

Salina’s “Repair Cafe” is opening back up for one day of service this weekend.

If you need a quick fix for a broken item you can take it to the “Spring Repair Cafe” on Saturday.

Skilled volunteers are ready to help. From electrical repairs and flat tire on bikes, to fixing jewelry, sewing projects, book binding and small woodworking tasks, they’ve got you covered. Please note, they can only handle small items at this event.

Additionally, kids will be able to make Mother’s Day cards and Friendship Bracelets from 11:00AM to 1:00PM.

This event is a collaboration with North Salina Community Development, Community Resilience Hub at Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio and the Salina Public Library.

The free “Spring Repair Cafe” will be this Saturday from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th Street, in Salina.