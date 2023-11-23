Saturday Snow Possible

After a seasonable, sunny Thanksgiving a change in the weather is on the horizon, including the possibility of several inches of snow on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, much cooler air is expected on Friday. Then rain & snow will impact the area on Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for a large portion of the area from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Snow, or rain transitioning to snow, will develop on Saturday and continue through Saturday evening before diminishing.

With some uncertainties with temperatures during the day on Saturday, along with where the axis of heaviest precipitation will be, there could be large differences in snowfall accumulations over short distances. Total snow accumulation of

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible in some areas, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches also a possibility.

Drier weather is expected Sunday & Monday, but temperatures remain cool with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.