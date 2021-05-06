Saturday Severe Weather Possible

There is potential for severe thunderstorms in parts of Kansas this weekend, Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is possible across parts of central and southern Kansas on Saturday. While damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats, tornadoes and flooding will also be possible.

There is still some uncertainty on where thunderstorms will develop on Saturday.

The agency says they encourage everyone to plan ahead to how severe weather may impact your plans and operations this Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, please stay tuned for forecast updates. Make sure to have multiple means to receive warnings.