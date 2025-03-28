Satanic Demonstration Prompts Arrests

A satanic demonstration inside the Kansas State Capitol building prompted several arrests on Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Satanic Grotto held a demonstration at the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka. The group was issued a permit to gather on the east side outside the Capitol building from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Permits were also issued for the Rally for Reparations to gather on the south side of the Capitol building from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and Catholic Vote to gather on the northeast side of the Capitol building from 8:00 am – noon.

At approximately 11:28 am, the leader of the Satanic Grotto, Michael Stewart, entered the Capitol building. Before entering, Mr. Stewart was told by the Department of Administration that he could enter the building but was not permitted to perform any demonstrations in the Capitol. Mr. Stewart entered through security and walked to the first-floor rotunda where he initiated his dedication to Satan. An altercation occurred between Mr. Stewart and Mr. Marcus Schroeder before they were both taken into custody.

Michael Stewart, 42, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. Marcus Schroeder, 21, was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct. Jocelyn Frazee, 32, and Sean Anderson, 50, entered the Capitol with Mr. Stewart to demonstrate and were taken into custody for unlawful assembly.

The cases will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.