Sara Evans Coming to Salina

One of the biggest stars in country music over the last 20 years is coming to Salina. Sara Evans is out on tour, and will stop in Salina. The multi-platinum entertainer will perform at the Stiefel theatre this summer.

As the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades, Sara Evans has notched over 20 top 15 singles, including her five No. 1 singles “No Place That Far,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “Suds In The Bucke,” “A Little Bit Stronger,” both which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.

Sara thrills audiences across the U.S. playing close to 100 shows each year. Sara’s “stunning, country voice” has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, “Born to Fly” from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far.

In addition to a prolific country music career, Sara has been honored for her philanthropic work and in 2018 was presented the NAB Education Foundation’s Service To America Leadership Award. A Red Cross ambassador, Sara received the national Crystal Cross award for her work with the disaster-relief organization and recently raised more than $10,000 for CMA Foundation and music education from the sale of her ONEHope.

Sara Evans will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, July 26th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.