Santa’s Stash With Smoky Hill Museum

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2021

Santa’s Stash is back. That jolly old elf has dropped off a giant box of money, and now it’s your job to guess how much is in it.

The sealed glass box contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and the bank know how much is in the box.

Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum have teamed up to give you a chance to guess how much money is in the heavily guarded loot box every single day it is out.

So where will it be? Check it out here:

  • Wednesday, November 17 11:30-1:30pm Smoky Hill Museum on Iron
  • Thursday, November 18 2-4pm First Bank Kansas on Santa Fe
  • Friday, November 19 3-5pm Pioneer Farm and Ranch in Abilene
  • Monday, November 29 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Miltonvale
  • Thursday, December 2 1-3pm Pioneer Farm and Ranch in Abilene
  • Friday, December 3 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Herington
  • Thursday, December 9 3-5pm Commercial Tire on West Crawford
  • Friday, December 10 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Hope
  • Saturday, December 11 11:30-1:30 Smoky Hill Museum on Iron

If you’re the closest guesser of the day, you’ll be a finalist to win the whole stash at the grand finale.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Santa's Stash With Smoky Hill...

