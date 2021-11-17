Santa’s Stash With Smoky Hill Museum

Santa’s Stash is back. That jolly old elf has dropped off a giant box of money, and now it’s your job to guess how much is in it.

The sealed glass box contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and the bank know how much is in the box.

Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum have teamed up to give you a chance to guess how much money is in the heavily guarded loot box every single day it is out.

So where will it be? Check it out here:

Wednesday, November 17 11:30-1:30pm Smoky Hill Museum on Iron

Thursday, November 18 2-4pm First Bank Kansas on Santa Fe

Friday, November 19 3-5pm Pioneer Farm and Ranch in Abilene

Monday, November 29 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Miltonvale

Thursday, December 2 1-3pm Pioneer Farm and Ranch in Abilene

Friday, December 3 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Herington

Thursday, December 9 3-5pm Commercial Tire on West Crawford

Friday, December 10 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Hope

Saturday, December 11 11:30-1:30 Smoky Hill Museum on Iron

If you’re the closest guesser of the day, you’ll be a finalist to win the whole stash at the grand finale.