Santa’s Stash Returns

Santa’s Stash is back. That jolly old elf has dropped off a giant box of money, and now it’s your job to guess how much is in it.
The sealed glass box contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and his elves at First Bank Kansas know how much is in the box.
Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum have teamed up to give you a chance to guess how much money is in the heavily guarded loot box every single day it is out.
So where will it be? Check it out here:
- 11/19 11-1pm Smoky Hill Museum
- 11/20 11-1pm Laundry Technicians
- 11/21 10a-12p Salina Tech (main building)
- 11/22 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch
- 11/23 12p-2p Princess and Penguin Formal Wear
- 11/26 12p-2p City Plumbing
- 11/27 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch
- 11/29 1-3p First National Bank of Hope in Herrington
- 11/30 12-2p M&J Aquatics
- 12/1 2-4p Riddles Jewelry
- 12/2 1-3p First National Bank of Hope in Miltonvale
- 12/3 12-2pm Salina Appliance Showroom
- 12/3 3-5p The Appliance Center
- 12/4 2-4pm First Bank Kansas on South Ninth
- 12/5 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch
- 12/5 4-6pm B&K Prescriptions
- 12/6 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Hope
- 12/7 11a-1pm Smoky Hill Museum
- 12/9 3-5pm Commercial Tire
- 12/10 4-6pm Riddles Jewelry
If you’re the closest guesser of the day, you’ll be a finalist to win the whole stash at the grand finale.