Santa’s Stash Returns

Santa’s Stash is back. That jolly old elf has dropped off a giant box of money, and now it’s your job to guess how much is in it.

The sealed glass box contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and his elves at First Bank Kansas know how much is in the box.

Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum have teamed up to give you a chance to guess how much money is in the heavily guarded loot box every single day it is out.

So where will it be? Check it out here:

11/19 11-1pm Smoky Hill Museum

11/20 11-1pm Laundry Technicians

11/21 10a-12p Salina Tech (main building)

11/22 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch

11/23 12p-2p Princess and Penguin Formal Wear

11/26 12p-2p City Plumbing

11/27 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch

11/29 1-3p First National Bank of Hope in Herrington

11/30 12-2p M&J Aquatics

12/1 2-4p Riddles Jewelry

12/2 1-3p First National Bank of Hope in Miltonvale

12/3 12-2pm Salina Appliance Showroom

12/3 3-5p The Appliance Center

12/4 2-4pm First Bank Kansas on South Ninth

12/5 11a-1p Pioneer Farm and Ranch

12/5 4-6pm B&K Prescriptions

12/6 1-3pm First National Bank of Hope in Hope

12/7 11a-1pm Smoky Hill Museum

12/9 3-5pm Commercial Tire

12/10 4-6pm Riddles Jewelry

If you’re the closest guesser of the day, you’ll be a finalist to win the whole stash at the grand finale.