Santa’s Stash For Christmas Cash with Central Mall Salina and First Bank Kansas

We’ve got the cash, so come get your stash! Santa dropped off his stash with us, so we will bring the box around the area, and every time it goes out, you can guess how much is in the box. If you’re the closest guesser of the day, you’ll be a finalist to win the whole stash at the grand finale on December 21st!

Check us out everyday here!

Monday, November 18 from 4-6: Central Mall Salina at Center Court

Wednesday, November 20 from 4-6: M&R Grill in Abilene

Friday, November 22 from 2-4: First Bank Kansas on South Ninth Street

Tuesday, November 26 from 4-6: Vanderbilt’s

Wednesday, November 27 from 1-3: First National Bank of Hope in Miltonvale

Monday, December 2 from 3-5: Pioneer Farm and Ranch

Tuesday, December 3 from 4-6: Burger Theory

Wednesday December 4 from 4-6: Vanderbilt’s

Thursday, December 5 from 1-3: First National Bank of Hope in Herrington

Friday, December 6 from 3-5: Salina Surgical Center

Monday, December 9 from 5-7p: Burger Theory

Tuesday, December 10 from 1-3 First National Bank of Hope in Hope

Wednesday, December 11 from 4-6: M&R Grill in Abilene

Thursday, December 12 from 11-1: Great Plains Federal Credit Union

Friday, December 13 from 4-6: Vanderbilts

Saturday, December 14 from 11:30-1:30: Midwest Music