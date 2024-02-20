Sandoval earns KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Ryan Sandoval of No. 16 Kansas Wesleyan University and Andrew Dutro of Sterling College have earned the KCAC Baseball Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from February 12-18 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Pitcher of the Week

Ryan Sandoval – #16 Kansas Wesleyan University

6-1 | Sr. | RHP | El Paso, Texas



Sandoval was big for the Coyotes as KWU opened the KCAC season sweeping a doubleheader from Ottawa. Sandoval picked up two saves in both games of the doubleheader, getting the final out of KWU’s extra innings win over Ottawa, and pitched the last against Ottawa in the second game to close out the come from behind win over the Braves. He recorded all three outs in the seventh of the last game, as he got two strikeouts and fielded a grounder and went to first unassisted for the out to end the game.