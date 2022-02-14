Sanders Seeking Second Term

Republican Clarke Sanders has filed for re-election to the Kansas House in the 69th District.

Sanders filled out the paperwork and paid the $120 filing fee this past Thursday in the Secretary of State’s office in Topeka.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Salina and Kansas since January of 2021 and I hope to continue in this position in 2023 and 2024,” Sanders said. “I am reminded of how special this is every time I walk into the Capitol.”

To date, Sanders is the only candidate to file for the seat. The filing deadline is Noon on June 1, 2022.

The 69th District covers mainly the west half of Salina.