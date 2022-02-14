Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 32 °

Sanders Seeking Second Term

KSAL StaffFebruary 14, 2022

Republican Clarke Sanders has filed for re-election to the Kansas House in the 69th District.

Sanders filled out the paperwork and paid the $120 filing fee this past Thursday in the Secretary of State’s office in Topeka.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Salina and Kansas since January of 2021 and I hope to continue in this position in 2023 and 2024,” Sanders said. “I am reminded of how special this is every time I walk into the Capitol.”

To date, Sanders is the only candidate to file for the seat. The filing deadline is Noon on June 1, 2022.

The 69th District covers mainly the west half of Salina.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Sanders Seeking Second Term

Republican Clarke Sanders has filed for re-election to the Kansas House in the 69th District. San...

February 14, 2022 Comments

Fiery Accident Burns Area of Grass

Kansas News

February 14, 2022

Shots Fired During Party

Kansas News

February 14, 2022

House Under Construction Burglarize...

Kansas News

February 14, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sanders Seeking Second Te...
February 14, 2022Comments
Fiery Accident Burns Area...
February 14, 2022Comments
Shots Fired During Party
February 14, 2022Comments
House Under Construction ...
February 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices