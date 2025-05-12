Sand Volleyball Project Approved

Salina City Commissioners Monday afternoon fulfilled a previous commitment, and accepted a bid for the construction of sand volleyball courts at Jerry Ivey Park.

Previously, the Salina Parks and Recreation Master Plan made a priority of addressing tennis courts in the park system, doing so successfully through partnerships with the Salina Tennis Alliance and USD 305.

On October 25th, 2021, the City Commission authorized a limited warranty deed with reversionary and limited warranty covenants and retained easement with USD 305 regarding the conveyance of real estate of a southwest portion of Jerry Ivey Park.

At the time, Park amenities in the southwest portion of Jerry Ivey Memorial Park included:

1 basketball court

2 sand volleyball courts

4 tennis courts

The conveyance of real estate allowed USD 305 to construct 8 new tennis courts at the park.

The school district constructed 8 total courts, with 4 of the courts dedicated for school use and 4 for public use. Additionally, the basketball court was resurfaced, and new basketball goals were installed by the school district as part of the project.

The sand volleyball courts were not replaced by USD 305 due to the space requirements needed to construct the 8 tennis courts.

City of Salina staff committed to replacing the sand volleyball courts at the park to improve the playability of sand volleyball, and to better align with USA Volleyball standards for sand volleyball.

In 2024, Parks and Recreation staff worked with architect Warren Ediger to create the design and specifications for the sand volleyball courts to prepare for bidding. Elements of the sand volleyball design include:

Improved sand mix from previous courts and existing court at Centennial Park.

Ball Stop Fencing on the north and south ends of the courts

Perforated drainpipe under court leading to french drains to improve drainage of courts

Larger court with more overrun outside the court lines

Concrete curb with padding

Mow strips under fence and around perimeter of courts to improve mowing maintenance.

Garibay Siteworks Co. L.L.C. submitted the accepted bid, in the amount of $89,690.00, with a 5% contingency of $4.484.50 for a total project authorization of $94,174.50.